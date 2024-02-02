Noida, Feb 2 (PTI) A 38-year-old man's body was found in a drain near a metro station here on Friday, police said.

The body was spotted in the drain near Sector 81 metro station by locals who alerted the police about it, they said.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body, a police spokesperson said.

The deceased was identified as Vijay, aged about 38 years, the spokesperson said.

Vijay, who hailed from Hathras district in western Uttar Pradesh, was currently residing in Salarpur village in Noida, the official said.

He was suffering from epilepsy, the police said quoting the deceased's family members.

The police said they have initiated a probe to ascertain the cause of the death and further legal proceedings are underway.

