Kolkata, Sept 1 (PTI) The body of a youth bearing grave injuries on his head was recovered from his room in Topsia area of the city on Tuesday, police said.

The youth was a worker in a hotel and his neighbours informed the police after his body was found.

A senior Kolkata Police official said going by circumstantial evidence it appeared that the youth was murdered sometime in the early hours today, he said.

"It seems that it's a case of theft followed by murder because the victim could recognised the theives. There were at least three persons who had entered the youth's room to steal things. As of now, his cycle is missing. We are trying to find out what else is not there," the officer said.

