Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI) Bosch Global Software Technologies will be setting up their facility here which will provide employment for about 3,000 people in the region, an official release said on Tuesday.

During a virtual meeting with the leadership team of Bosch, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao welcomed the company and said the state has the best talent pool and infrastructure, it said.

Bosch Global Software Technologies Vice-President Center Head Kiran Sundara Raman, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and senior officials were present in the meeting.

"BOSCH in Hyderabad! German MNC & a world leader in Mobility, Industrial Engineering & Home Appliances has chosen Hyderabad as a strategic location with its Bosch Global Software Technologies and R&D presence. The proposed facility will provide employment to about 3000 people," the minister tweeted.

