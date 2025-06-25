Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) Cross-border payments platform BRISKPE on Wednesday said it plans to expand its footprint in Rajasthan with a goal to onboard 10,000 exporters and facilitate international transactions worth over USD 100 million in the next two years.

"Focusing on Jaipur's key sectors such as textiles, gems and handicrafts, BRISKPE aims to ease global payments for small and mid-sized exporters through local virtual accounts in major currencies, faster settlements and lower fees," Indunath Chaudhary, Co Founder and COO of the company said here.

The company wants to make international payments as easy and efficient as local ones, CEO Sanjay Tripathy said.

He said that the platform has in-principle approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and offers features like instant e-FIRA generation, automated compliance and 24-hour remittance processing.

The company on Wednesday hosted a 'Global Trade Connect' event here which was attended by exporters, fintech leaders, logistics firms, and policy experts to discuss strategies for global trade success.

Launched in 2023, BRISKPE is positioning itself as a fast, cost-effective solution for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

