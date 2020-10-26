New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Monday said its President Deepak Asher has decided to step down and PVR's Kamal Gianchandani has been appointed to the position with an immediate effect.

Asher has decided to step down from his role in the association to pursue his other interests on the non-professional front, said MAI in a statement. He has served as the MAI's president continuously since its inception in 2002. Deepak Asher has also served on the boards of numerous companies as a professional director.

"During his tenure, the cinema exhibition sector had to deal with innumerable challenges, which the MAI could navigate with Deepak Asher's vision, drive and performance focus, combined with his commitment to serving the best long-term interests of the entire sector," the statement said.

MAI is a group of the country's cinema operators that informs, educates and advocates on behalf of the cinema exhibition sector.

