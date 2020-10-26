Shweta Tripathi Sharma is all set to reprise her role as Gajagamini Gupta aka Golu in Mirzapur 2. Promoting the web-series with a consciously styled, sustainable chic and checkered vibe from the homegrown label of Doh Tak Keh, Shweta delighted with this quirky look. While the tribal jewellery lent a feminine touch, the sporty kicks raise the bar further of this look. She was styled by Pooja Sethi. Right from her breakthrough film, Masaan (2015) that was critically acclaimed, coupled with a slew of web-series like The Trip, Mirzapur, The Trip Season 2 and Laakhon Mein Ek Shweta has been a delight! A graduate in Fashion Communication, she translates this knowledge well into her off-screen style that is detailed, contemporary and conversant.

She regularly gives the homegrown labels a worthy spin with a rare sense of simplicity but ups the stakes with a dash of beauty. Additionally, her cropped hair styled impeccably into textured waves lending a chic vibe to all of her styles. Here's a closer look at her style. Mirzapur Season 2: Shweta Tripathi’s Role in Amazon Prime Show Is Inspired by Uma Thurman’s Kill Bill Character.

Shweta Tripathi - Checkered Chicness

An ensemble by Doh Tak Keh featuring a longline tunic and relaxed fit pants. Tribal jewellery by Amrapali, white kicks by Artimen coupled with subtle glam and wavy short hair completed her look. Mirzapur 2 Star Shweta Tripathi Feels Flattered on Being Compared to Ayushmann Khurrana over Breaking Taboos Through Cinema.

Shweta Tripathi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mirzapur 2, an action crime thriller web television series on Amazon Prime Video revolves around drugs, guns, murders and lawlessness depicting the putrescence, governance and rule of mafia dons and the rivalry and crime prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).