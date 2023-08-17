Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Godrej & Boyce on Thursday announced that its furniture solutions business has won a tender for revamping and operationalizing the Maharashtra Cyber Security Headquarters.

It, however, did not share the amount of the contract for the building located in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. **** *Yes Bank launches a new mobile banking app

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday said it has launched a new mobile banking application.

The application christened 'Iris' can be used by both existing and new users, as per an official statement. **** *Ratan Tata-backed startup Goodfellows client base hits 700

Ratan Tata-backed companionship startup 'Goodfellows' on Thursday said its overall client base has reached 700 senior citizens in the one year since its launch.

The senior citizens from Mumbai and Pune are being served by 100 fellows, an official statement said, adding it received over 5,000 applications for fellow positions.

