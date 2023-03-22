New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems has bagged orders for Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) in Goa.

These GIS units will be manufactured at a Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) facility near Hyderabad and the delivery to the site locations will start in May this year, according to a statement.

Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Private Limited (TTDI) has received orders for 23 units of 400kV and 9 units of 220kV GIS for the development and enhancement of power transmission and distribution networks to the new 2X500MVA substation at Xeldem in Goa and pooling substations of solar and wind renewable project at Alamuru and Kodumur (Andhra Pradesh) at 400kV voltage levels, the statement said.

"TTDI's advanced technology & processes, high-level background integration, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, massive production capacity and a highly skilled workforce yield high-quality GIS that are Made-in-India," Hiroshi Furuta, Chairman and Managing Director of TTDI, said.

These will be installed outdoors in open air environment.

Compared to Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS), GIS can reduce installation space, and is used in areas where it is difficult to secure land for large substations, such as crowded urban areas and coastal areas where deterioration of insulation is expected.

