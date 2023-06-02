New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said it has partnered with Bajaj Finance Ltd to provide retail finance options for its customers.

The partnership will provide customers with convenient and attractive financing options, such as up to 100 per cent on-road funding, including extended warranty and accessories and competitive interest rates starting at 8.65 per cent per annum, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

"By joining hands with BFL (Bajaj Finance Ltd ), we aim to reach a wider customer base, especially across Tier II and Tier III markets, boost retail sales," TKM Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said.

BFL Chief Business Officer, Auto Finance, Siddhartha Bhatt said the partnership with TKM also marks the company's foray into four-wheeler financing business.

"Our digital-first approach, customised solutions and straight-through processes will help us enrich customer experience," he added.

BFL commenced its new four-wheeler finance business from June 1, 2023, across 89 key locations in India as part of phase 1. These locations cover approximately 70 per cent of the overall auto industry sales, the statement said.

