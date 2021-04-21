Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Small-sized private sector lender DCB Bank on Wednesday announced a 9 per cent stake buy in Techfino Capital, a Bengaluru-based NBFC providing education and healthcare-related loans, for an undisclosed amount.

"DCB Bank and Techfino complement each other's strengths, and this is an opportunity for both organisations to grow the customer franchise," the bank's Head (Agri and Inclusive Banking) Narendranath Mishra said.

* Guru Randhawa partners with edutech firm Whiz League

* Singer Guru Randhawa has partnered with education technology company Whiz League to offer pre-recorded courses which help people turn their passions into professions.

Apart from the singer, the featured experts include Priyank Sukhija, chef Ranveer Brar and Mukesh Chhabra, as per an official statement.

* VANS Skilling partners with Athena Advisors

* VANS Skilling on Wednesday said it has partnered with Athena Advisors, and made a foray into banking and non-bank finance companies (NBFC) education segments.

Athena Advisors is a consultancy firm promoted by Satish Mehta, who was associated with mortgage major HDFC and also served as the founding managing director of CIBIL, as per an official statement.

* PM's call to states to keep lockdown as last resort to strengthen fight against COVID-19: Assocham

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to the states to keep lockdown as the last resort and his assurance to the nation that the critical medical supplies including oxygen are being boosted would prove to be an effective messaging of confidence for the people, industry chamber Assocham said on Wednesday.

On the migrant labourers issue, the chamber said, "It is up to us, the industry, to reach out to our workforce and stand by them in the hour of crisis."

The measures like widening the vaccination coverage by lowering the eligibility age to 18 years, doubling down on ramp-up of the drugs and medicine production and most importantly increasing oxygen supplies are important measures for fighting the battle against coronavirus, the chamber added. HRS hrs

