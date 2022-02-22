New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has tied up with Hero MotoCorp to finance two-wheelers purchased by the customers.

Ujjivan SFB has become the first small finance bank to enter into a strategic tie up with Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, to finance two-wheelers purchase, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The financing tie-up will help deepen the two-wheeler market penetration and fulfil the aspirations of customers in the mid- to low-income segment across the country, it said. Ujjivan SFB will fund up to 100 per cent of the on-road price of the vehicle (LTV), depending on the customer's credit profile.

"We have a strong presence in urban, semi-urban and rural geographies, thereby offering deeper penetration for Hero MotoCorp. Our digital proposition will enable the underserved mass market segment to avail of two-wheeler loans of their choice in a seamless manner," Carol Furtado, chief business officer of Ujjivan SFB said.

Great Learning acquires recruitment platform Superset

* Mumbai: Great Learning, a Byju's group company, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of talent recruitment automation platform Superset.

"Superset is a strong and strategic fit for Great Learning. The guiding philosophy of both companies has always been aligned towards bridging the gap between education and employment," Great Learning Founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju said in a statement.

The acquisition by Great Learning will strengthen its position to help students and professionals keep their skills updated and stay future-ready while connecting them to relevant employers, he added.

Gramophone announces USD 2 mn ESOP buyback

* Full-stack agri-tech start-up Gramophone on Tuesday announced its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) buyback worth USD 2 million.

Through this, the company has provided liquidity to key team members and angel investors, Gramophone said in a statement. The company has witnessed 10X growth in its revenues over the last year, currently at an annual run rate (ARR) of Rs 400 crore and plans to reach over Rs 1,000 crore ARR in the next 12 months.

"Through this sale, we are excited to provide liquidity to our early believers who have worked incredibly hard to turn our vision to build a strong farmer-first brand into reality.

"We have planned ESOPs for every level of employees right from the on-ground farmer relationship team to senior management," Gramophone co-founder and CEO Tauseef Khan said.

Gramophone currently serves over 1.2 million farmers by providing 10 million plus Agronomy advisories over its App across Hindi and Marathi speaking belts. HRS hrs

