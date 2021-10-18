New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) WhatsApp on Monday said it is enhancing the joinable calls experience through integration to group chats that will allow users to effortlessly join group calls right from the chat tab.

"WhatsApp launched its first stage of joinable calls a few months ago. Today, we are enhancing the joinable calls experience through integration to group chats. So, now group calls are contextual to your group chats and you can effortlessly join them right from the chat tab," according to a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

With group calling growing in popularity, integrating joinable calls gives WhatsApp users a new spontaneous way to connect with their family and friends groups, it added. The enhancement will allow users to call a WhatsApp group and join the call directly from the group chat. The notification will say the name of the group instead of participant names, and only people who are part of the group can join the call.

The call will show in the chat list, so people can see which groups have ongoing calls immediately after opening the app, it said.

Also Read | Apple Unleashed Event LIVE News Updates: New MacBook Pro Models, AirPods 3 & More Expected To Be Launched.

*

*

* Tata AIG General launches RPAS insurance

* Mumbai: Tata AIG General Insurance Monday announced the launch of remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) insurance and distribution tie-up with TropoGo, a deep tech start-up.

Tata AIG's RPAS insurance is a comprehensive product covering both hull and third-party liability risks faced by drone owners and operators, according to a statement.

The insurance also provides optional coverage for BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) operations, night flying, and data loss liability, etc.

*

*

* Brent Council collaborates with Infosys to provide residents with free digital training platform

* New Delhi: IT services major Infosys on Monday announced a new collaboration with Brent Council in the UK to make high-quality digital education accessible to Brent residents and boost employability skills through its digital learning and training programme, Infosys Springboard.

Developed to support the reskilling and upskilling of the UK workforce, the cloud and mobile-based solution is designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device to ensure equitable access for all residents, a statement said. During the pandemic, the number of unemployment claimants in Brent aged 18 to 49 trebled, and today one in five adults in the borough do not possess the "essential digital skills" that could benefit them in life, the statement noted.

Brent Council's mission is to improve prospects for low-paid workers by improving adult education and skills, and connect economic opportunities for sustainable employment.

"To help Brent Council deliver on its mission, Infosys will support residents to acquire new skills to increase their employability and re-enter the job market. The digital learning platform provides access to digital training in addition to core subject learning, helping users track their progress and navigate different courses," it added.

*

*

* CAINZ partners with TCS to drive business transformation

* IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has been selected as a strategic partner by Japanese home improvement company Cainz Corporation (CAINZ) to accelerate its digital transformation, improve customer experience and drive growth.

CAINZ operates 226 stores across 28 prefectures nationwide, making it the largest home improvement retailer in Japan. The retailer has partnered with TCS to realise its vision and drive digital initiatives like the agile development of Find in CAINZ, a mobile application for customers and store associates to identify the location and availability of products in the store, a statement said. The partnership is being significantly expanded to scale up co-development initiatives at the new Global Development Centre that TCS is setting up for CAINZ, it added.

"Against the backdrop of acute IT talent shortages spurred by Japan's declining population, there is burgeoning demand for retailers to digitalise in response to the rapid diversification of consumer behaviors. It is thus critical that we strengthen our ability to deliver digital solutions with agility and flexibility, and this requires us to open our sights to global talent and expertise," Naoki Iketeru, chief digital officer at Cainz Corporation, said.

Shankar Narayanan, business group head (retail cluster) at TCS, said the company will leverage its deep domain knowledge of the retail industry and expertise in digital technologies to help CAINZ respond to customer needs with agility, enhance competitive differentiation, and help realise their vision of becoming an 'IT-Empowered Retail Company'. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)