Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Aon plc, a global broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions provider, on Thursday said it has increased its stake in Aon India Insurance Brokers from 49 per cent to 100 per cent, acquiring the remaining share from Catamaran Ventures.

Aon had acquired a 49 per cent stake from Catamaran Ventures in Indian composite broking firm Anviti Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd in 2020, according to a statement.

Anviti was founded by Catamaran in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Ltd in June 2021.

* CIL organises seminar through the virtual mode, as part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) organised a seminar on environment topic through the virtual mode, as part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

The title of the seminar was 'Study of Carbon Sequestration and Water Footprint of ECL', and its purpose was to update knowledge on the best practices and the latest trends related to 'Environment and Sustainability' practiced globally, the coal ministry said in a statement. Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) is a subsidiary of CIL. HRS hrs

