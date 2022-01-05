Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Bengaluru-based edtech start-up 90+ My Tuition App on Wednesday said it has started the CBSE curriculum in Indian schools across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries.

The company is now expanding overseas and the curriculum will be launched in all the GCC countries which includes United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, the startup said in a statement.

Recently, 90+ My Tuition App added 13 state education board curriculums in its portfolio as part of national expansion plans.

"The expansion will benefit lakhs of Indian students studying in more than 60 CBSE schools in these GCC countries," 90+ My Tuition App founder and curator Vingish Vijay added.

*** *Ujjivan SFB offers transfer of balance personal loan at 11.49%

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has offered salaried individuals with minimum income of Rs 20,000 per month an option to transfer balance of their personal loan at 11.49 per cent.

This will be applicable on loan amount ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The bank has introduced an inaugural offer of flat processing fee of Rs 2,000 for any loan amount.

The balance transfer facility will be primarily provided to the salaried class borrowers with a minimum income band of Rs 20,000 per month with a pre-requisite of minimum 12 EMIs paid on time on their existing personal loan, and those having a healthy credit score, Ujjivan SFB said.

"We see huge potential for this offering, as the salaried class in the mid to lower income band is looking at retiring high-cost debt or consolidating multiple debts and shifting to a single loan. Our interest rate in the personal loan segment is competitive and starts from 11.49 per cent," Martin Pampilly, Officer on Special Duty,Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said.

