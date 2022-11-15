New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) ABB on Tuesday unveiled the charging technology that will be used for ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 9, when the company takes on its new role within the series as official charging supplier.

Working with engineers from motorsport governing body, the FIA and Formula E, ABB has developed a compact, reliable and safe solution for charging the new Gen3 cars before race day and between sessions, a statement said.

The ABB Formula E Race Charger has been designed in a robust, custom and ergonomic way that allows for an easy global transportation and installation.

Each charger can deliver a maximum power of 160kW and is able to charge two vehicles with 80kW of power simultaneously.

This allows race teams to benefit from a 'double charging' capacity from one unit, significantly reducing the charger footprint and decreasing transportation emissions.

*** Tata Power installs e-vehicle charging points in Ranthambore * Tata Power has installed Tata Power EZ Charging points for electric vehicles at The Tigress Resort, Ranthambore in Rajasthan.

The collaboration aligns with Tata Power's commitment to make sustainable mobility mainstream, a statement said.

The EV Charging points will encourage tourists to travel by electric vehicles, thus promoting adoption of green mobility alternatives. This will reduce the environmental impact of petrol and diesel run vehicles at the ecological tourist spots, it stated.

Previously, Tata Power has collaborated with amã Stay & Trails -- an IHCL venture -- to set up EV charging points across its 11 destinations to promote green tourism across the country.

Ranthambore National Park is known for its large population of Royal Bengal Tigers and is visited by a large number of tourists and nature enthusiasts throughout the year.

