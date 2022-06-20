Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker and Hinduja Group's flagship Ashok Leyland has strengthened its CNG-operated Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) portfolio with the launch of its ecomet STAR 1115 truck in 11.44 tonnes Gross Value Weight (GVW) category, the company said on Monday.

Powered by 144 HP turbocharged engine delivers, a superior pick-up and Kilometer-kilogram-performance with the CNG cylinder capacity of the truck ranging from 360-480 litre. It will cater to the logistics needs of sectors such as auto components, FMCG and parcel load, among others, it said.

"The CV industry is foreseeing a rapid growth towards greener and cleaner fuels. Our bellwether ecomet STAR CNG range (14T and 16T) introduced a few months back has received an overwhelming response from our customers. The much awaited ecomet STAR 1115 will address logistic needs of our customers operating in FMCG, auto components, parcel load, and beverages," said Sanjeev Kumar, Head of MHCV at Ashok Leyland.

*** MyRaasta introduces AI-based vehicle inspection technology * Car and bike service aggregator MyRaasta has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based vehicle inspection technology on its platform, which diagnoses the vehicle by using computer vision as per the customer's content.

Since there is no manual intervention in the process, the chances of bias are automatically eliminated, it said in a statement.

The process begins with the customers using pictures and videos of the vehicles from a standard smartphone or tablet. The inspection service provides customers with a detailed information about the health of the vehicle— any possible flaws, such as any damage, as well as its precise location and severity in real-time besides providing accurate service cost breakdowns for repair and replacement decisions at the platform's network of garages, it said.

*** Air Products appoints Sushila Mani as MD of Prodair Air Products India * Industrial gas supplier Air Products on Monday announced the appointment of Sushila Mani as managing director of Prodair Air Products India Pvt. Ltd.

In this role, Mani will lead Air Products' Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) centers in Pune (Maharashtra) and Vadodara (Gujarat), the company said in a statement.

Mani, who started her career as a lead process engineer with Mott MacDonald, joins the company from Worley India, where she was serving as senior director for operations. Prior to that, she led Project Management at BASF Chemicals India as well as spent 14 years at ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions, it said.

