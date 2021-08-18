New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) South Korean gaming company Krafton on Wednesday announced the launch of the game 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' for Apple device users in India.

"The game is now available to download and play on the Apple iOS App Store for fans in India... As a part of welcoming them to 'India Ka Battlegrounds', exclusive gifts like the Supply and classic Crate Coupons along with the Constable Set can be redeemed separately from the Event Center," a statement said.

Earlier this week, Krafton had announced crossing 50 million downloads on Android's Google Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, a successor to the popular mobile game PUBG, was launched in India last month.

At that time, Krafton had said it will be making announcements on the iOS version (for Apple devices) of the game very soon on Battlegrounds Mobile India social media channels.

InMobi appoints Todd Rose as Global Business Development Senior Vice President

InMobi, which provides marketing and monetisation technologies, on Wednesday said it has appointed advertising industry veteran Todd Rose as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development.

Rose joins InMobi to operationalise and accelerate a cohesive data and identity strategy, as well as expand strategic partnerships for clients to better leverage its end-to-end advertising solutions to activate audiences, drive meaningful connections and ignite growth, a statement said.

He will be based in San Francisco and report to Abhay Singhal, co-founder of InMobi Group and CEO of InMobi Marketing Cloud.

"We're thrilled to welcome Todd to lead our business development team, build on our growth and spearhead the next chapter of global expansion. Todd has deep domain expertise and rich relationships across the advertising ecosystem," Singhal said.

Rose will play an integral role in defining and institutionalising business development for InMobi, further advancing and expanding the company's strategy to address the market opportunities ahead, he added.

Previously, Rose was Chief Business Development Officer for InMarket. He has also worked with YP/AT&T Interactive and had stints in management consulting with both McKinsey & Company, Marakon Associates and LookSmart.

Games24x7 invests in CricHeroes

Multi-game platform Games24x7 on Wednesday said it has made a "strategic investment" in CricHeroes, the largest digital player focused on the grassroots cricket ecosystem.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Launched in 2016 as a scorekeeping app for grassroots cricketers, Ahmedabad-based CricHeroes now has over nine million registered users and over 1.5 million matches scored.

"We already have a strong moat and built-in vitality. With this fund, we aim to create a highly engaged community and bring some interesting technology solutions for grassroot cricket in the coming years," said CricHeroes co-founder Kuntal Shah.

**** Charcoal Eats receives Rs 1 cr capital from GetVantage

*

Food-tech brand Charcoal Eats on Wednesday said it has received Rs 1 crore capital from revenue-based financing firm GetVantage.

The proceeds will be used to fuel expansion through new product launches and marketing in the coming months, a statement said.

Launched in 2015, Charcoal Eats has served over 2 million orders since its inception. In November 2020, the company had announced a Rs 16 crore funding round from Lokmat Investments and others.

"With a complete alignment towards the common objective of sustainable growth, it has been a wonderful association with GetVantage. They truly understand the needs of high-growth phase businesses, their capital requirements and most importantly, the need for speed in execution," Krisnakant Thakur, co-founder of Charcoal Eats, said.

