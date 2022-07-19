Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Global power and thermal management solutions provider Delta on Tuesday said it has cumulatively delivered over 6,000 Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers to customers in India.

In a statement, the company also said it has a robust roadmap for future product pipelines in India with state-of-the-art technology and even faster charging times.

The close cooperation between Delta and major stakeholders in the EV charging infrastructure sector as well as OEMs has helped the company in deploying these 6,000 EV chargers, Delta said.

These include major charge point operators such as TATA Power, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd, BPCL and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, it stated.

*** Liberate Foods raises USD 2 mn * Startup plant protein firm Liberate Foods Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2 million (over Rs 15 crore) in a funding round led by Better Bite Ventures, Blue Horizon and venture debt fund Panthera Peak.

Other investors, including Dexler Holdings and Chef Manu Chandra were also part of the seed funding round, the company said in a statement.

Liberate Foods sells its plant protein as substitute for meat under the brand 'Shaka Harry' and offers a range of meal, snacking and ready-to-eat foods designed around the Indian cuisine and palate.

Shaka Harry range of products are available across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Gurugram, the company said.

