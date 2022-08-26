New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Italian superbike maker Ducati on Friday launched its new Streetfighter V2 model in India priced at Rs 17.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Streetfighter V2 is powered by a 955cc engine with a power of 153 hp mated with a 6-speed gearbox, Ducati India said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Stalker Opens Fire at Girl, DCW Seeks Action-Taken Report From Police.

It is equipped with electronic package for ensured performance and safety, such as ABS (anti-lock braking system) cornering, traction control and engine brake control, among others.

Also Read | Moradabad Fire: 3 Kids Among 5 Charred to Death After Blaze Erupts at House-cum-Godown in Asalatpura.

*** Tata Chemicals arm installs 457 water purification units in 23 states * Ncourage Social Enterprise Foundation, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Friday said it has installed 457 'Tata Swach Tech Jal' water purification units across 23 states over five years to make safe water accessible in remote areas.

With the support of over 70 partners and people, the number of 'Tata Swach Tech Jal' water purification units installed has seen a significant growth of 81 per cent compared to last year, Tata Chemicals Chief of HR and CSR R Nanda said in a statement.

With this, people from over 300 villages across India now have access to clean drinking water, it said.

Started in 2018, Ncourage is a social enterprise that undertakes activities that help solve the basic issue of clean and safe drinking water, which facilitates in curbing water-borne diseases, it said.

Tata Swach Tech Jal water purification units are a sustainable option for water purification, as it works without electricity and water wastage, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)