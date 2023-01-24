Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday signed its first hotel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, under the Vivanta brand.

The Greenfield project is slated to open in 2026, IHCL said in a statement.

Also Read | Insufficient or Disturbed Sleep During Teenage May Increase Risk of Multiple Sclerosis: Study.

"This signing is in line with our vision of expanding its presence to key markets in the country. Indore is the leading commercial hub in the state of Madhya Pradesh. We are delighted to partner with Evitamin Business Consulting for a 115-room Vivanta hotel in the city," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have eight hotels across Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Madhya Pradesh, including one under development.

Also Read | Killer Joined Private Facebook Group To Target Pregnant Ladies in Bizarre Unborn Baby Stealing Incident.

*** Walmart Foundation announces 3 new grants * Walmart Foundation on Tuesday announced three new grants totaling USD 3.5 million to empower smallholder farmers in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

It will help agriculturists through the Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) framework, and the grants include USD 1.7 million to ACCESS Development Services, USD 1.09 million to SRIJAN and USD 1.1 million to Action for Social Advancement (ASA), according to a statement.

Projects undertaken through the grants are anticipated to reach 39 FPOs and over 60,000 smallholder farmers, it said.

*** Manish Maheshwari joins as president of JetSynthesys * Twitter's former India head Manish Maheshwari has begun a new innings as the president of digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys.

The transition into the new role was the result of the acquisition of the startup Fanory, of which he was the co-founder, by Jetsynthesys, a statement said, which said Fanory is into helping creators monetise their content.

*** CSB Bank to offer Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance's income offering * South-based CSB Bank on Tuesday said it will offer Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance's income offering to its customers.

The product aims to secure an individual's future goals and aspirations by ensuring guaranteed regular income till policy term, provided all due premiums are paid, as per a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)