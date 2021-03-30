New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Indiamart Intermesh Ltd on Tuesday said it acquired over 11 per cent share in Legistify Services.

"...Indiamart Intermesh Ltd has indirectly, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online Pvt Ltd, agreed to acquire 11.01 per cent of the share capital (on fully diluted basis) of Legistify Services Pvt Ltd through SSHA signed between the parties," a regulatory filing said.

The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, intends to invest a total of upto Rs 1.30 crore, it added.

This investment shall be in line with the company's long term objective of offering various software as a service (SaaS) based solutions for businesses, it said.

**** Teradata appoints Ashok Shenoy as India Country Manager * Teradata, a multi-cloud data warehouse platform provider, on Tuesday said it has appointed Ashok Shenoy as Country Manager, India, effective immediately.

In this position, Shenoy is responsible for leading Teradata's growth in enterprise-scale multi-cloud data analytics across key verticals including Financial Services, Telcos, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Retail, a statement said.

Shenoy will help Teradata expand its reach, build robust partner ecosystems and broaden the client base for its public, private and hybrid cloud offerings, it added.

**** Edtech startup Codeyoung achieves $1mn annualised revenue

*Codeyoung, a Bengaluru-based startup focussed on introducing coding to K-12 students, on Tuesday said it has achieved an annualised revenue of USD 1 million, and aims to take this to USD 10 million by the end of 2021.

The milestone has been achieved within 14 months of inception. Founded by IIT- Delhi alumni Shailendra Dhakad and Rupika Taneja, the edtech startup offers coding courses to K12 students between 5-16 years of age across five countries.

Codeyoung aims to grow to reach USD 10 million in annualised revenue by the end of the year 2021, a statement said.

The company has raised two rounds of funding, led by US-based VC firm Guild Capital to date. It has engaged over 25,000 students from five countries, including India, UAE, Australia, Malaysia, and the US.

