Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Austrian premium bike maker KTM, a part of the Bajaj Auto group, on Monday launched the all new MY21 KTM 125 Duke motorcycle, priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The upgraded bike, which is available across all KTM dealerships, comes with multiple enhancements such as an updated suspension system and a modified and larger fuel tank, among others, the company said in a release.

“The launch of KTM 125 DUKE in late 2018 had been a point of inflection for KTM's stronghold amongst the young biking enthusiasts in India. Upgrading that model with this new all capable entry level KTM is another testimony of the brand's commitment to bringing pure performance to its valued customers," said Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd.

5paisa.com partners Vested Finance to provide zero commission investing in US mkt

Discount broker 5paisa.com on Monday said it has partnered with Vested Finance to provide zero commission investing in the US markets for all its customers.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission-registered investment adviser Vested Finance's online platform enables investors from India to invest in US stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) easily.

Every 5paisa.com customer can link Vested Finance with their account in minutes.

Investors can keep zero balance accounts and go for fractional share investment, the discount broker said in a statement.

