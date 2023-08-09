Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Nasdaq-listed Lytus Technologies on Wednesday announced its entry into the Indian market by launching a payment gateway.

It aims to start offering AI-driven next-generation payment platforms, P2P lending, blockchain, insurtech, digital shareholder services and cross-border payments, its chief executive Huzaefa Lokhandwala said.

*** Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company announces 'Sahi samay pe SIP karo' * Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company on Wednesday announced an investor education and awareness initiative called "Sahi samay pe SIP karo".

It aims to highlight the relevance of regular and disciplined investing to help plan life goals, according to a statement.

*** Tata Cliq Palette launches retail store in Navi Mumbai * Tata Cliq Palette on Wednesday announced the launch of a retail store in the satellite city of Navi Mumbai.

The brand, which aims to be an omni-channel beauty chain, has opened the facility at Nexus Seawood Mall, a statement said.

*** HSBC Mutual Fund rolls out consumption fund * HSBC Mutual Fund on Wednesday launched a new offering focused on consumption.

The new fund offering of the consumption fund will open on Thursday and close on August 24, a company statement said.

