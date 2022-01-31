Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday announced that it will be observing February as UPI safety month.

The body which runs the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) also said that it will observe February 1-7 as UPI awareness week, a statement said.

Vivo to introduce performance-driven smartphones series

*Smartphone maker Vivo on Monday announced the launch of its performance-driven 'Series T'.

The series will make its debut with the launch of Vivo T1 5G on February 9, a statement said.

Vivo T1 5G offers multi-dimensional turbo performance and trendy design to meet the needs of aspirational Gen Z users and young millennials, it added.

Vivo claimed that T1 5G will be the fastest and the slimmest 5G smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 category. The series will be available online via Flipkart and other mainline channels. All smartphones under the series T will be manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility.



JSW Paints launches new range

JSW Paints on Monday launched a new range of shades inspired by sport.

The company said it is the “colours of victory” range celebrates the contribution of all Indian athletes who have won accolades for the country in international sports arena in Boxing, Javelin, Weight-Lifting, Wrestling, Hockey and Badminton through the range, a statement said.

