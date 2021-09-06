New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) After the success of their offering last year, PepsiCo India and telecommunications services provider Bharti Airtel are doubling down on their partnership to unlock a world-class digital experience with packs of Lay's, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps, and Doritos.

Keeping this in mind, for the upcoming festive season, PepsiCo India and Airtel are providing customers complimentary 2GB data with select packs of Lay's, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps, and Doritos, a statement said.

Also Read | Vivo X70 Series Global Launch Postponed, Check New Launch Date Here.

The special scheme available to all Airtel prepaid consumers across India, offers customers 1 GB free data with Rs 10 pack and 2 GB free data with Rs 20 pack of PepsiCo products under brands Lay's, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps, and Doritos.

Also Read | EPFO Likely to Pay Interest Before Diwali 2021, Finance Ministry’s Approval Awaited: Report.

***** Ventureland Asia acquires Rolling Stone India, Man's World publisher

*Mumbai-based venture capital company, Ventureland Asia Advisory Services, has acquired the controlling stake in MW.Com India Pvt Ltd, the publisher of magazines like Rolling Stone India and MW (Man's World).

MW.Com Pvt Ltd (MCPL) was till recently owned by the publishing company, Spenta Multimedia Pvt Ltd.

MCPL has published Rolling Stone India since 2008. Rolling Stone India is the Indian edition of Rolling Stone, the world's biggest music and pop culture magazine. MW, which is in its 21st year, is India''s first men's lifestyle magazine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)