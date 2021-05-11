Kochi, May 11 (PTI): Geojit Financial Services has entered into an agreement with Punjab National Bank to provide demat accounts through a three-in-one account to the state-run bank's customers.

Under the agreement, the bank will offer a savings account-linked Demat account and Geojit will offer the trading account. Both accounts can be opened online, Geojit said in a statement on Tuesday.

With this tie-up with Geojit, clients can enjoy seamless and hassle-free integration across savings, demat and trading accounts. Customers can also avail instant demat facility through online banking, PNB said.

Geojit had similar tie up with Oriental Bank of Commerce, which along with UBI has now merged into PNB.

Yes Bank appoints Indranil Pan as chief economist

State Bank-controlled private sector lender Yes Bank has appointed Indranil Pan as the chief economist.

Pan will lead the business economic banking function, the economic intelligence unit of the bank.

Pan has over 30 years of experience in economics research and client engagement and advisory having served IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank and Crisil earlier.

Tanu Sharma joins Brickwork ratings

* Brickwork Ratings has hired Tanu Sharma as the director, ratings, a statement said.

She will oversee the large corporates analytical group for the northern markets and will also handle the automobile and textiles sectors.

Prior to joining Brickwork, she was with India Ratings for 12 years, where she co-headed the communications and logistics vertical and successfully handled large analytical teams.

