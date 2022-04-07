New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Rebel Foods on Thursday announced its investment in luxury chocolate brand SMOOR.

The company did not disclose details about the investment.

Chocolate brand SMOOR is now valued at over USD 50 million and the recent investment will support growth acceleration and market expansion in India, a statement said.

This is in line with Rebel Foods' recent announcement of investing USD 150 million over the coming years, as part of its focus on investing and acquiring promising brands to serve more food categories from its cloud kitchens, it added.

"With this investment, SMOOR aims to grow by 3x in the year 2022-23. SMOOR has witnessed tremendous growth and customer love even on online platforms and this partnership would further help in the brand growth," it said.

*****

*Colgate partners with R Ashwin to raise awareness on oral health for diabetic patients

Colgate has launched a special toothpaste for diabetic patients and on the World Health Day it has partnered with cricketer R Ashwin to promote awareness about the special oral needs of people suffering from the disease.

Research done in India and around the world suggests that people with diabetes are three times more likely to get gum infections as compared to the non-diabetic population, a company statement said.

*****

*Panasonic India launches next-generation mirrorless camera

Panasonic has introduced the latest flagship model of the LUMIX G Series – LUMIX GH6, a digital mirrorless camera.

Equipped with advanced processing technology and creative features, LUMIX GH6 offers outstanding mobility and high video performance, making it a perfect partner for the content creator community worldwide, the company said.

Priced at Rs 2,34,990 (without lens), LUMIX GH6 is available across all Panasonic brand shops in India.

*****

*Orient Electric appoints Aditya Kohli as Chief Human Resources Officer

Orient Electric, part of diversified CK Birla Group, on Thursday said it has appointed Aditya Kohli as Chief Human Resources Officer of the company.

Kohli will be based at the company's head office in New Delhi.

He has over 23 years of experience and has worked with companies including Hewitt Associates, Standard Charted Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Clix Capital.

***** *SHRM India announces 8th edition of its tech conference

Leading HR organisation SHRM India will organise the SHRM India Tech Conference 2022 on May 19-20 in Hyderabad.

Eminent speakers at the conference include Johnny C Taylor Jr SHRM-SCP, President & Chief Executive Officer, SHRM; Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder & Chairman, Infosys Technologies.

Besides, Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach, Indian Badminton team; Raju Mistry, President & Global Chief People Officer, Cipla; and Seema Nair, SR EVP & Lead Group HR Office, Reliance Industries would be among speakers at the conference.

"The pandemic has been an important turning point for this generation. HR professionals have been catalyzed to evolve and re-invent people practices amidst increasing technology adoption and deployment," said Achal Khanna, CEO– SHRM APAC & MENA.

