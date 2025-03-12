New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Group, has entered into a strategic alliance with TechnipFMC plc to accelerate the delivery of integrated subsea infrastructure for future deepwater projects in India.

"The collaboration will leverage TechnipFMC's integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation execution model, driving efficiency and innovation in execution," the company said in a statement.

This alliance will help Cairn advance its deepwater exploration ambitions, tapping into TechnipFMC's extensive expertise and cutting-edge technologies.

"The agreement also incorporates the use of integrated front-end engineering and design, where early engagement optimizes project performance utilizing TechnipFMC's subsea production systems (SPS) and subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) work scopes," it said.

Cairn currently contributes around 25 per cent to India's domestic crude oil production.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal at CERAWeek 2025 conference in Houston.

Hitesh Vaid, Chief Financial Officer of Cairn Oil & Gas, remarked, "This collaboration is a pivotal step in realising our deepwater goals. TechnipFMC's expertise is a perfect match for our ambitions, and together we will push forward at the pace required to meet our bold targets."

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated, "This collaboration agreement lays the foundation for early engagement, ahead of future deployment of our iEPCI integrated project execution model, a combination that will help accelerate and deliver Cairn's bold deepwater development vision with greater certainty."

Cairn has over 4,500 sq km of offshore deep-water block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin in the east coast with water depths ranging from 500 to 2,500 meters. The block has four gas discoveries, 2,000 square km covered with 3D seismic, and four prospects identified with resources potential of 5 trillion cubic feet (TCF), which are yet to be drilled.

