New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The initial public offer of athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear was subscribed 3.21 times on the day two of the subscription on Wednesday.

According to the NSE data, the public offer received bids for 10,79,78,526 shares against 3,36,25,000 shares on offer.

The category meant for Non-Institutional Investors was subscribed 5.67 times, while Retail Individual Investors received 3.94 times subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers 13 per cent.

The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 4,79,50,000 equity shares.

Those offering shares in the OFS include promoters -- Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal -- and existing shareholders -- TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, QRG Enterprises Ltd, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

At present, promoters hold 78.21 per cent stake in the company while TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19 per cent and 3.86 per cent, respectively.

Price range for the IPO is Rs 278-292 per share.

Campus Activewear on Monday garnered a little over Rs 418 crore from anchor investors.

JM Financial, BofA Securities India, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the managers to the offer.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.

