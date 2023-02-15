Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) on Wednesday said its payment platform CAMSPay, has received in-principal authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator, the company said on Wednesday.

CAMSPAy, a payment platform specialising in solving banking and finance services sector's payment challenges has been supporting mutual fund investors, insurance policy holders and loan borrowers for over a decade in enabling them to move from paper-based mandate process to offering digital payment solutions.

Also Read | Jharkhand Horror: Lovelorn Girl Meets Tragic End Ahead of Valentine's Day, Lover Rapes and Kills Her by Inserting Iron Rod in Private Parts.

CAMSPay, has received in-principle authorisation from Reserve Bank of India to operate as a 'Payment Aggregator," a bank statement said here.

"We are thrilled to receive the in-principle authorisation to operate as a payment aggregator to create a much more robust and inclusive digital payment stack for the chosen merchant segments that we operate in, delivering a variety of acceptance options," CAMSPay CEO Vasanth Jeyapaul said. "The license will help us further fortify our offerings in the payments arena," he said.

Also Read | WPI Inflation Eases to 2-Year Low of 4.73% in January 2023; Food Items Turned Expensive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)