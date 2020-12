New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,635 crore through bonds, to fund business growth.

The capital was raised by issuing additional tier-1 bonds at 8.50 per cent coupon on December 31, the bank said in a statement.

The fund raise will help the bank boost its capital adequacy ratio, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)