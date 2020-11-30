New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) US-based Canary Health Technologies and DIVOC Laboratories on Monday said that they have collaborated on a clinical trial to develop an ultra-rapid and highly accurate breath test for the detection of COVID-19.

The clinical trial to be held in Delhi is being conducted under registration with the Clinical Trials Registry- India (CTRI) and the trial protocol was approved by the ethics committee of the Good Society Ethical Research, the companies said in a statement.

Also Read | 5G Connection to Reach 3.5 Billion Globally, 350 Million in India by 2026: Report.

"Our cutting-edge technology enables easy, rapid testing every few days in order to optimize safety in workplaces and other settings," Canary Health Technologies CEO Raj Reddy said.

The trial will see the collection of breath samples from 750 people - both COVID-19 positive patients and those who do not have the virus, the statement said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Traffic Congestion Reported at Delhi-Gurugram Border, View Pics.

"The easy-to-use, mobile nature of the test can make an enormous health impact in a country like India where tele-medicine is becoming the norm," DIVOC Laboratories CEO Kanav Kahol said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)