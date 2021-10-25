Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Full-stack auto tech platform CarDekho has launched a first-of-its-kind vehicle shopping mall in Jaipur, which will serve as a one-stop-shop for all used car requirements, a release said on Monday.

The mall displays an exciting range of over 500 CarDekho assured and high-quality used cars, from premium vehicles to SUVs, compact SUVs, saloons, sedans and hatchbacks for immediate buying, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Youth Impersonates Indian Army Officer To Marry Girlfriend In Ahmednagar, Arrested At Bhingar Cantonment.

The platform claimed that its used car shopping facility is among the largest pre-owned car showrooms in the country, where customers can also check out the cars and book test drives online.

“In India, used car customers have been neglected for too long. We want to provide an exceptional experience for people looking to buy a used car. CarDekho Mall is a one-stop destination for all used-car requirements and would set a new benchmark with regards to car retailing in India,” said Amit Jain, co-founder-CEO of CarDekho.

Also Read | REET Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Answer Keys, Raise Objections Online at reetbser21.com.

This initiative is an important milestone for the platform in its journey to revolutionise the domestic pre-owned-car space and it aims to take CarDekho Mall across the country, he said.

The mall offers facilities such as online or walk-in assessment of cars, browsing and selection from a wide range of high-quality pre-loved cars, accessories for their car as well as financing and insurance options, among others, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)