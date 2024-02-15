New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Global investment firm The Carlyle Group on Thursday pared a 1.3 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank for Rs 1,057 crore through an open market transaction.

The US-based Group through its affiliate CA Basque Investments offloaded 39 crore shares of private sector lender Yes Bank on BSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, CA Basque Investments sold 39 crore shares amounting to a 1.35 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 27.10 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 1,056.90 crore.

After the latest transaction, Carlyle Group's shareholding has declined to 5.08 per cent from a 6.43 per cent stake in Yes Bank (as of December 2023).

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte acquired more than 30.63 crore equity shares, representing a 1.06 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

The shares were purchased at the same price, taking the deal size to Rs 830.08 crore.

On Thursday, shares of Yes Bank rose 1.08 per cent to close at Rs 29.01 apiece on BSE.

In December 2022, The Carlyle Group had picked up a 9.99 per cent equity stake in Yes Bank.

