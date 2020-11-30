New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Lubricant maker Castrol India on Monday said it has launched a new synthetic engine oil for two-wheelers.

The Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE comes with a formula that is engineered to equip the bikes for outstanding performance, the company said in a statement.

"Since its inception, Castrol has always come up with unique ways to anticipate and stay ahead of ever-evolving consumer preferences through advanced technologies. It is with this pioneering spirit to delight our customers that the Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE range has been crafted," Castrol India Managing Director Sandeep Sangwan said.

The new oil range is available at Castrol Bike Points, dealerships and online in different viscosities like 10W-40, 10W-50, 15W-50 and 20W-50 specially designed for bikes and sports bikes, and Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE 5W-40 for scooters, the company said.

The 800 ml pack of scooter oil is priced at Rs 474, while the bike range is tagged at Rs 594 for 1-litre pack, it added.

MotoGP racer Cal Crutchlow unveiled the new livery on his bike with Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE at the Valencia MotoGP race.

