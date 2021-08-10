New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved Lighthouse Funds' acquisition of additional stake in Bikaji Foods International Ltd.

The acquirers are Lighthouse India Fund III and Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, according to a combination notice filed with the regulator.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 20 Series India Launch Confirmed for August 17, 2021.

Lighthouse Funds is a USA-based company. It acts as the sponsor and controls private equity funds that make investments in consumer companies in India.

Bikaji Foods is engaged in the manufacture and sale of snacks.

Also Read | Best Roles of Financial Professionals in Organizations.

Lighthouse Funds already exercises control over Bikaji Foods and there is no change in its control as a result of the proposed combination, as per the notice.

"Commission approves acquisition of additional equity share capital of Bikaji Foods International by Lighthouse Funds," the regulator said in a tweet. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)