Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) State-run Central Bank of India on Monday said it has appointed Ashwini Kumar Shukla as its chief risk officer (CRO), effective August 3.

Prior to his appointment, Shukla was working as general manager (risk management department) State Bank of India, the bank said in a release.

Last year, the finance ministry, as part of a reform agenda, had said state-run banks can recruit chief risk officers (CROs) from the market.

The state run lender is the first one to appoint a CRO from the market, the release said.

