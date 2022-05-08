Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy, an accused in a chain snatching case, died on Sunday when the bike he was riding crashed into a road divider on the national highway at Paroorkuzhi Pallichal near Naruvamoodu here, police said.

His 21-year-old co-accused, who was riding pillion, got injured in the accident and underwent surgery on his leg, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6.40 AM when the duo were returning from Thuckalay in Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu after allegedly snatching a gold chain from a woman there early in the morning, police said.

It is said that police has filed a case in connection with the accident, but a case of snatching has been registered in Thuckalay.

The police also said that while there was one case of snatching registered against the deceased, his co-accused was allegedly involved in 15 cases of snatching in Kerala.

The police, which was initially treating it as an accident case, came to know about the snatching incident in Thuckalay only after it found the gold chain in their possession, a senior officer said.

