New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Electric vehicle charging infrastructure firm CHARGE+ZONE and Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced a partnership to set up a charging network for the latter's electric SUVs.

The two partners will explore installation, commissioning and maintenance of fast DC chargers at various locations, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The locations would include owned and rented sites, offices or any other areas nominated by Mahindra, its affiliates and group companies, it added.

Moreover, the partnership will also entail rolling out of e-mobility solutions spanning discovery, availability, navigation and transactions, to provide seamless access to the charging network.

"With this partnership, we aim to build a well-connected ecosystem that would not only provide electric SUV users with access to fast charging points across the country but will also help the EV ecosystem grow," CHARGE+ZONE Founder and CEO Kartikey Hariyani said.

M&M President – Automotive Sector Veejay Nakra said the partnership would ensure robust EV infrastructure solutions for all the company's customers and also help to accelerate the mass adoption of EVs in India.

The charging stations under the partnership have been designed to charge e-four-wheelers and will be open to the public as well to users and partners of Mahindra, the joint statement said.

CHARGE+ZONE said it has set up over 1,450 charging points across more than 650 EV charging stations, serving around 5,000 EVs on a daily basis.

M&M has lined up five new electric Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) with the first four expected to hit the market between December 2024 and 2026.

