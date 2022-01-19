Godda (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) CISF personnel fired in the air on Wednesday to disperse a group of people who were looting coal after intercepting a goods train at Rajmahal project of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) in Jharkhand, police said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: What is cVIGIL App And How to Use It.

There was no casualty in the firing.

Also Read | Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch With Voice Control Features Launched in India.

The group of about 200 alleged coal smugglers forcibly stopped a Farraka-bound goods train laden with coal and started looting near a loading point of the project in Godda district, police said.

The CISF personnel at the site tried to stop the looters and were brickbatted forcing them to fire two rounds in the air to disperse the attackers, the police said.

District deputy superintendent of police Shiv Shankar Tiwary said police have reached the spot and action would be initiated against the culprits following investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)