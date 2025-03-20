New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Citi Group CEO Jane Fraser on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed the bank's initiatives towards greater digitalisation in India.

During her meeting, Jane highlighted Citi's growth in India and sought to further deepen the bank's engagement in the country, the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

She also discussed Citi's growing direct employment base in India and its initiatives towards greater digitalisation in India, it added.

"The Union Finance Minister mentioned India's continued efforts towards bringing reforms and promote Ease of Doing Business #EoDB to make India an investment-friendly destination," it said.

