Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane has disconnected 1,780 tap connections and seized 152 motor pumps over arrears in water bill payment in different parts of the city, an official said on Tuesday.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has sent 3,354 notices to residents and businesses who have not paid their water bills and collected Rs 59.43 crore.

The official said the civic body is in the process of recovering Rs 76 crore.

As part of its recovery campaign, the civic body has disconnected 1,780 taps, seized 152 motor pumps and sealed 50 pump rooms to ensure payment of dues, he said.

