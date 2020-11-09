New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Ahmedabad-based SaaS platform Clientjoy on Monday said it has raised USD 8,00,000 (about Rs 5.9 crore) in series A funding from GVFL (Gujarat Venture Finance Limited), an early stage venture capital firm.

Launched in 2019, Clientjoy offers client lifecycle management software for modern agencies, services companies and freelancers to manage leads, proposals, clients, invoicing and revenues on a single platform.

"... (the funding) comes at a time when we are looking to scale and grow...The investment will be used to grow the company's sales, marketing and engineering to expand its product offering," Clientjoy co-founder and CEO Yash Shah said in a statement.

Currently, Clientjoy serves over 1,900 agencies in digital marketing, IT service and design agency verticals across the US, India, Europe, Australia and South-east Asia.

Venture Catalysts leads USD 5,00,000 investment in Rezolve.ai

Venture Catalysts on Monday said it recently led an investment of USD 5,00,000 (about Rs 3.7 crore) in Rezolve.ai, an AI-led automated employee service desk.

The funding round also saw participation from Venkat Raju, Shanmugam Nagappan, Dhrumil Shah, Harshit Shah and Aloknath De, a statement said.

Founded by Saurabh Kumar, Manish Sharma, and Uday Bhaskar Reddy, Rezolve.ai aims to disrupt the IT support market by improving employee servicing experience and satisfaction through its automated query resolution software.

"The team at Resolve.ai is using AI to automate L1 support that will essentially help organizations in cost-cutting by reducing human involvement. The market that the venture is addressing is worth USD 10 billion," Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, co-founder and president of Venture Catalysts, said.

AutonomIQ, Happiest Minds partner to offer autonomous testing solutions

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Monday said it has partnered AutonomIQ, a cloud platform, to accelerate enterprise digital transformation journey using autonomous testing capabilities.

This solution combines artificial intelligence, machine learning and intelligent automation capabilities of AutonomIQ's autonomous testing platform along with Happiest Minds' expertise of digital technologies, solutions and services, along with domain expertise to reimagine business processes for customers and their ecosystem, a statement said.

"Happiest Minds works with niche partners like AutonomIQ to create a connected partner ecosystem and deliver a sustainable digital transformation to its customers," Happiest Minds CEO (Digital Business Services) Rajiv Shah said.

AutonomIQ and Happiest Minds have also created pre-built solutions and integrations with standard packaged and SaaS applications, and this helps customers generate significant value in a really short amount of time, the statement said.

