Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, on Monday inaugurated the renovated temple of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of the State.

He, along with his family, participated in special 'pujas' in the temple, about 65 kms from here.

Several of his Cabinet colleagues, ruling TRS MLAs and others attended the inaugural function.

Various rituals were performed as part of the 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana.'

The temple is being hailed for its architectural beauty with black granite being used for the renovation. About 500 sculptors worked on the project that cost over Rs 1,000 crore, said official sources said.

"Attended and prayed at Maha Samprokshana Yagam at #Yadadri. CM KCR Garu has opened the doors for a enchanting spiritual journey and pilgrimage. #Yadadri will be a landmark of spiritual journey and architectural work across the Globe," ruling TRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of the KCR, tweeted.

Congress Lok Sabha member from Bhuvanagiri Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said he was not invited for the inauguration though he is the local Member of Parliament.

"@TelanganaCMO did not follow protocol for Yadadri reopening. As local MP, I was not invited for reopening. Only ruling party MLAs, MPs were invited. It is painful that KCR indulged in mean politics on a matter concerning god," the MP tweeted in Telugu.

