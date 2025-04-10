Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to conduct an urgent survey to assess the damage caused to crops due to recent heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

The survey, which began late Wednesday night, aims to expedite the compensation process for affected farmers.

According to a press statement, Adityanath has instructed all District Magistrates, SDMs, and Tehsildars to immediately visit affected areas and conduct a detailed survey, with results to be submitted to the relevant department within 24 hours.

He emphasised that any negligence in the compensation process would result in strict action against the responsible officers.

The directive comes after sudden weather deterioration on the night of April 9, which brought storms, hailstorms, and lightning to various regions of the state.

Following the survey, compensation for crop losses will be provided by the Revenue Department in collaboration with insurance companies. The Relief Department has also issued an alert due to ongoing bad weather and advised people to stay indoors.

Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami, acting on Adityanath's instructions, has directed all district officials to upload survey reports on the department's portal promptly. Compensation will be provided to farmers whose crops have suffered more than 33 per cent damage.

