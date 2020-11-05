Guwahati, Nov 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reviewed the progress of implementation of various rehabilitation projects for people of the Baghjan area in Tinsukia district affected by the gas blowout of an Oil India Limited's well.

The chief minister directed the implementing departments to execute the projects to ensure the welfare of all sections of the people of the area in a time bound manner, an official release said.

Also Read | Huawei Nova 8 SE, Nova 8 SE High Edition Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Sonowal had visited Baghjan along with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 14, following the gas blowout at a well on May 27, and had announced several measures for the socio-economic rehabilitation of the affected people and development of the area.

The chief minister was informed that the Baghjan Dighal Tarrang High School will function as a higher secondary school from the next academic year while considerable progress has been made in the renovation of five primary schools.

Also Read | Andy Dwyer From Parks and Rec Studied at Gopi Bahu’s School of Washing Laptops – Here’s Video Proof.

The foundation of a 30 bedded Model Hospital at Baghjan would be laid soon and the construction of Veterinary Dispensary at Dingtal Tarang in Tinsukia will be also taken up very soon.

Efforts are also on to set up a Skill Development Centre to create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities among the youths. Moreover, a project has also been initiated under Community Investment Fund and Vulnerability Reduction Fund to help the self help groups under Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, the release said.

Sonowal also reviewed the Baghjan Rehabilitation project through handloom weaving and directed the handloom and textile department to implement the project at the earliest.

He also directed the Water Resources department to expedite the anti-erosion measures for bringing a permanent solution to flood and erosion problem in the Baghjan area.

He also reviewed the implementation of Maguri Motapung beel as a tourist destination and asked the Tinsukia district administration and Assam Tourism Development Corporation to implement the project on a war footing.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Paban Kumar Borthakur, Principal Secretary Health, Finance Samir Sinha, Principal Secretary Education B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary Environment and Forest Avinash Joshi and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)