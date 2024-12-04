Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has written to the UP counterpart requesting him to allocate a plot for the Rajasthan pavilion in the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

According to a government statement, Sharma said establishing this pavilion will ensure rest, refreshment and medical facilities for the lakhs of devotees travelling from Rajasthan to attend the Maha Kumbh.

He requested Adityanath to allocated a plot for setting up Rajasthan pavillion near the Kumbh Mela site.

Maha Kumbh will be organised from January 13 to February 26, 2025, on the Sangam coast of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

