New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Saturday emphasised the crucial role of the coal industry in supporting the government's Make in India campaign.

He stressed the importance of infrastructure development, technological innovation, and investment opportunities within the coal sector in the country.

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

Meena was addressing a stakeholders' meeting on Make in India initiatives for Mining Machineries in Chennai.

The secretary highlighted the collaborative efforts required from public and private stakeholders to ensure sustainable growth and energy security.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2024: Class 10 Examination Begins Today; Know Shift-Wise Timings, Important Guidelines.

He also stressed the immense potential for Indian and Overseas manufacturers in the country concerning the making of heavy earth-moving machinery and underground mining machinery.

Make in India is an initiative by the central government to create and encourage companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products made in the country and incentivise dedicated investments into manufacturing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)