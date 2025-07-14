New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The government will soon issue new guidelines to promote the country's shipments in new markets and support first-time exporters, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

He said that the ministry will partner with districts to promote one district one product (ODOP) goods.

Also Read | How To Check Lottery Sambad Results: A Comprehensive Guide for Indian Lottery Enthusiasts.

"The commerce ministry will soon be coming out with some more guidelines on how we can promote (exports in) new markets, new products and new exporters, first-time exporters," Goyal said while addressing the National One District One Product (ODOP) 2024 Award ceremony here.

He said that India is like an oasis in a desert in a tumultuous world and is the fastest-growing large economy in the world today.

Also Read | MHADA Lottery 2025: MHADA Announces Konkan Housing Lottery for 5,285 Flats and 77 Residential Plots, Registration Begins Today at housing.mhada.gov.in; Know Important Dates and How To Apply.

India will become the third-largest economy in 2027, the minister said, adding, "we have so many diverse products that can take India globally".

Citing examples of Wayanad's coffee, Ratnagiri mangoes, and saffron from Pulwama, he said that these represent the wide range of products that can take India's name to the world.

He informed that 27 states have been approved for setting up PM Ekta Mall, which will promote products from different states.

Under the ODOP initiative, the government has identified over 1,200 unique products from more than 750 districts across the country, spanning sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handloom, handicrafts, and others. These efforts are aimed at promoting value addition, marketing, and connecting local products with global markets.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)