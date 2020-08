Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 2 (PTI) A complete lockdown will be in place in Machilipatnam from August 3-9 in order to contain the further spread of COVID-19, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) NSK Khajvalli said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there were numerous COVID-19 cases in the Machilipatnam revenue division.

Also Read | Visakhapatnam Crane Collapse Incident: Rajnath Singh Expresses Grief Over Loss of 11 Lives; Departmental Inquiry Ordered.

"So, we have decided on imposing the week-long full lockdown in Machilipatnam constituency and Challapalli and Nagayalanka mandals from August 3-9," he said.

He urged the public not to step out of their houses unless there is an emergency. People can shop for essential commodities between 6 am and 9 am. He said a decision has been taken to ramp up testing of asymptomatic and suspected COVID-19 patients with the help of ward/village volunteers. The RDO said 250 beds would be arranged at the district government hospital here along with a triage centre. Besides, he said, four additional ambulances would be added to the existing fleet and private school buses would be utilised for sample collection in rural areas.

Also Read | Friendship Day 2020: From Aamir-Kajol in Ishq to Amitabh-Swini in Cheeni Kum, 6 Most Unlikely Takes on Dosti in Bollywood Films.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)